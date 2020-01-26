Entertainment

In the preview of My Hero Academia 4×16, Bakugo and Todoroki are back in the spotlight

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
My Hero Academia season 4 saw the first apprenticeship of the young aspiring heroes of 1-A. Among these, the protagonist Izuku Midoriya naturally stood out, flanked by classmates Kirishima, Tsuyu and Uraraka. However, all the students had taken part in other traineeships, all but two: Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki.

As you will remember, the two had several problems during the exam to obtain the provisional hero license. Who for a bad temper who for the inability to act correctly, the two young protagonists of My Hero Academia were forced to follow repair lessons, therefore not allowing him to appear in the narrative arc just ended.

However, My Hero Academia 4 has finished this phase and the time has come to see where these two students are at. As they all recover, the two of them will face off further proof in My Hero Academia 4×16, which you can preview at the top of the news. Quite unexpectedly, the challenge that Bakugo and Todoroki face is to relate to some children. At the lesson there are not only the two of them, but also Camie and Yoarashi.

The episode of My Hero Academia will be titled "Conquer the hearts of children" and will be available on VVVVID Saturday February 1st at 8:00 pm, starting the new anime phase in the Yuei.

