In the number 7 of X-Force we know a new version of a famous Marvel character

February 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the surprise of the return of a famous X-Men character within the Giant Size necklace, the volume number 7 of X-Force has introduced a new version of one of the most famous mutants of the past few years.

The volume written by Ben Percy and embellished with the drawings of Oscar Bazaldua opens with a series of mysterious murders that are happening in an apparently random way all over the world. Above all, political figures are affected close to the cause of mutants, murdered in broad daylight in front of their audience. Domino and Sage are investigating these crimes, who in short discover how their killer is using the same modalities and powers as Domino.

If you read the other publications dedicated to mutants, you will remember that Domino had been captured and skinned alive by the XENO organization, which used its DNA to create an alternative version, called "Reverse Domino" to be used for their purposes. The volume thus closes with a compelling pursuit between the two, at the end of which we can see the whole figure of the assassin employed by XENO, whose design is the opposite of Domino.

We just have to wait for the next issue to find out how the fight between the two will end, if you have not read it yet, we report our news about a serious threat looming over Krakoa in X-Men 6.

