In the new Nicolas Cage film he will play himself recreating some of his most mythical roles

February 22, 2020
The next unpredictable job Nicolas Cage It will be The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, a film that will star and in which two fictional versions of himself will be shown that will recreate some of the most iconic moments of his acting career.

Tom Gormican will be in charge of directing and writing the film that will begin production soon and that promises to be one of Cage's strangest projects, which are major words given his career.

"It's a stylized version of myself and the fact of having to refer to myself in the third person bothers me a lot"Cage told Empire."There are many scenes in this movie in which the modern or contemporary Nic Cage collides head-on with the young Nic Cage and they discuss and fight. It is an acrobatic approach to acting".

The actor gave a fairly clear example of how the personality of his younger version will be. He assures that his energy will be what he gave off when he made history on television as he passed through the Wogan program.

"I don't like to look back. But this movie is going to put me face to face with the past in a certain way. You probably have to see me a couple of past movies again, because I think we're going to recreate some of those scenes. It's like getting into a version of Con Air and face to face with Dr. Caligari's cabinet".

The actor has been considered a great genius and a lousy professional repeatedly throughout his career. It has been said that he is an icon and that he does not know how to choose his papers. Perhaps all that is true or nothing is, of course irrelevant is not and in the history of cinema his name will be remembered for not a few merits.

