In the new chapter of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals Pop is ready for new missions

After the unexpected confession in the last chapter of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, fans are eager to find out what will happen in the next pages of the famous spin-off series manga written by Kohei Horikoshi.

In chapter 68 the Pop Step character, also known as Kazuho Haneyama will have to decide how to approach Kochi Haimawari, The Crawler, who recently discovered the real feelings that Makoto has for him.

Kazuho is forced to act at this point, which is why he starts writing a letter for his colleague, who in the meantime has already revealed that he wants to retire to private life. As she begins to write, however, Pop Step realizes that she has confronted herself too much with her rival in love Makoto Tsukauchi, for this reason she decides to cheer herself up, doing her utmost to complete a new mission. In the next unpublished pages we will therefore discover how this particular love triangle will evolve.

As we have already mentioned, we are in the final chapters of Vigilante: My Hero Academia Illegals, the series was written and designed by Hideyuki Furuhashi and Betten Court respectively starting from last September 2016 and which has so far counted eight tankobons, in Italy the work is published by Star Comics and stops at volume number seven, which will arrive shortly in all comics.