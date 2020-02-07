in the multiverse of madness' sign Sam Raimi

Share it:

It seems that the problems never reach Marvel since he decided to relaunch his brand through an Expanded Cinematic Universe, making a very risky bet (although today it does not seem so much to us). He decided to take the remaining superheroes and risk the whole for the whole with Iron Man, one of the least known by the public that did not follow the comics. The play went well (if not, we would not be talking about this today), and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since Iron Man, many have been the superheroes that have followed: Captain America, Thor … or less known as Ant-Man or Doctor Strange himself, which we knew in Spain for his appearances in other comics such as those of Patrol X or Avengers. The latter had his first adventure at the MCU in 2016 and, although it was not a box office bombshell, it did work very well, and he had horror director Scott Derrickson at the controls. But now, in the sequel, 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', Derrickson has decided to leave the project (hello, creative differences) and it seems that Marvel has already found his successor: Sam Raimi

According to Variety, the director would be in talks to sign for the sequel to Doctor Strange and it seems the best decision (and also the safest). Raimi was one of the creators of modern superhero cinema, alongside Bryan Singer, and his 'Spider-Man 2' It is still considered one of the best superhero movies in film history.

His experience and his own style already consolidated could work wonders with 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', especially considering that the film will have dyes of terror, and in that Raimi is an expert. You just need to remember your movies 'Evil Dead' or 'Drag Me to Hell', which combine humor and terror in a masterful way (something that Marvel needs).