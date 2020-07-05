In the midst of the turmoil, Setién acknowledged that he spoke to Griezmann and referred to Messi's future

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Quique Setién referred to his link with Antoine Griezmann (EFE / Alejandro García / Archive)



The two consecutive draws in the last days have relegated the Barcelona in the title fight for the League of Spain and have left the Real Madrid with free field to take advantage and head towards consecration. This complex sporting moment has only intensified the internal conflicts in a Blaugrana set that seems to have lost the compass.

To the questions about the continuity of Quique Setién, whose work has not yet convinced fans, adds the alleged bad relationship between the coaching staff and the French Antoine Griezmann, marginalized of the ownership and with very few minutes in the last two days. In the last hours, in addition, an internal bomb exploded when it was known that Lionel Messi He halted negotiations for the renewal of his contract due to differences with the board and his questions about the current sports project.

In advance of the visit to Villarreal, a meeting in which Barcelona will seek to recover and return to the path of victory, Setién gave a press conference in which he referred to the multiple conflicts that today involve his team.

The Barcelona coach spoke in the preview of the match against Villarreal

First of all, the coach recognized that had a conversation with Griezmann and commented: “Okay, I have exchanged a few words with him. Antoine is a great professional, a player who can understand this situation. He is an extraordinary kid, tremendously professional. He is very positive and we can count on him 100% when he has to return to the field. ” In this way, hinted that the Frenchman will not be in front of the Yellow Submarine.

”I have spoken of hierarchies, but I have not spoken of being indisputable. Griezmann is a great player and very important. When Griezmann played, I was asked about Ansu Fati … I would love to be able to give them minutes, but I have to decide according to my criteria. I take into account the hierarchy of each player, but in a club like Barcelona not everyone will be able to play. Some are going to be angry, because everyone wants to be on the field. It is a decision that I have to take responsibility for, ”added the DT.

Setién also referred to the situation of Messi and considered that "it is news". He also maintained that "he is not going to speculate on that" because "I have not heard anything from him." "I see him well. Everything else is speculation. I see him training well, we speak what we have to speak, without more, "he said. And, on the current soccer situation of La Pulga, he evaluated: "He is perfectly aware of what he has to do at every moment in the match. Make decisions, but I don't think age has any influence. ”

Finally, the DT admitted that he held a meeting with the club's leaders, although he avoided giving details of the topics that were discussed there and of his future. "I will not reveal the conversations we had that day"He stressed, and when a journalist asked him if the authorities had slipped something about his leaving the club, he replied: "I did not perceive what you are saying."

Setién spoke about the situation of Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

"Regarding my personal situation, I don't spend any minute thinking about what can happen. I focus on tomorrow's game, on maintaining the level of demand, trying to hit more to win the games. I don't see beyond what I have to see, ”he continued.

In this sense, he referred to how football is lived today and the demand for results: “I have lived it other times. We cannot control this situation, it is the circus in which we are involved, we accept it. I don't waste a minute reading and listening. There is a lot of noise, but I focus on what I have to do. ”

"I understand that in each club there are their steps and hierarchies, it is something that is gained over time with extraordinary performance. They have not prevented me from anything, they have helped me to make decisions. I do not have to impose things, I try to speak and debate, "he stressed.

Finally, and regarding the path that has led him here, Setién recognized that there are things that he would have done differently: “Some things we surely would have changed. When decisions have to be made there are times when you later think that you could have done it differently. Sometimes you have doubts, what you will never know is if that other option had been more valid. TEveryone can think that things are changed to improve them, but sometimes they get worse. It is an internal debate that I have overcome for quite some time ”.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

"Messi has realized that he is in a project that is not a winner"

From Newell’s and MLS to the richest in Europe: the possible destinations of Lionel Messi if he decides not to continue at Barça

The four seasons of the "Griezmann case": a series full of controversy and wardrobe tension