In the middle of the Cup for Mexico, Mazatlán FC confirms three COVID-19 infections in its squad

Through the squad's official social networks, the directive announced that tests were applied to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

On Wednesday, July 9, the second day of the Cup for Mexico, the tournament that will serve as a rehearsal for the next return of the Liga Mx and in which the respective preventive protocols recommended by the health authorities have been implemented.

However, they have tested positive for the disease COVID-19 the first players and a staff member, all part of the newly incorporated team Mazatlan FC, according to his own press release.

Through the official social networks of the squad, the directive announced that the tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus were applied in accordance with the protocols established by the Federation. Players, coaching staff and staff underwent the corresponding exams.

According to the statement, the 44 tests performed before starting the call Cup For Mexico they gave negative diagnoses; however, a second round of testing was conducted for everyone after the second round of matches, which yielded some positive results.

So far, we only have a record of two infected players, as well as a staff member. All remain asymptomatic, but have already been isolated "as the procedures indicate and will remain under the care of our organization's medical team," they revealed.

The team faced the squad of Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León on Friday July 3 and at Atlas Reds Tuesday, July 7, dates that would be within 14 days of incubation of the virus.

His next game is scheduled for this Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The confrontation will be against the Striped Chivas from Guadalajara. So far there are no plans to cancel the meeting.

There is a record of two infected players, as well as a staff member. (Photo: Twitter @ MazatlanFC)

Before plucking the cup, it was unveiled through the Referees Commission of the Mexican Football Federation that three of the national whistles tested positive for the coronavirus they applied.

The organism began the tests for the tournament that will start on July 24 with closed-door matches, as a preventive measure against the increasing contagions in diversity of the teams of the national first division, according to Carlos Calvo from the agency Reuters.

The first to make his identity known was Enrique Santander, who through social networks published his state of health. Minutes later he also announced it Diego Montaño, who did the same with a press release, according to information released by the newspaper The universal.

The referees may not whistle in the Liga Mx until their test results are negative; therefore, none of them was called to the meetings of the newly created Copa Por México.

The Mexican whistle Luis Enrique Santander announced his contagion through social networks (Photo: Twitter @kiqsantander)

The last clubs that reported COVID-19 infections in their campuses were the Guadalajara and Guadalajara female squads.

Through a statement, Atlas revealed that a player and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. The men's squad did the same by revealing that two team members remain asymptomatic, but with a confirmed contagion. They were all placed in isolation.

The women's campus of Chivas de Guadalajara ad three infected people with the new coronavirus on their campus, although they remain asymptomatic. The patients were also quarantined.

Before the start of Liga MX, the teams Cruz Azul, Monterrey, Toluca, Santos Laguna, Pumas, Querétaro, Puebla, León, Tigres, Mazatlán and Chivas reported at least one contagion.

