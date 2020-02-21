In the latest My Hero Academia cosplay, Bakugo merges with Spider-man

Share it:

The world of My Hero Academia created by Kohei Horikoshi is not just a concentrate of shonen elements. The mangaka has in fact admitted several times that it has taken considerable inspiration from American comics and this is also revealed thanks to several covers and color pages reflecting on iconic scenes created by Marvel and DC Comics.

So we see characters inspired by Star Wars or other American works. But how would one of the protagonists play the role of a well-known hero of the Marvel Comics world? A cosplay from a My Hero Academia fan tries to explain it by joining Katsuki Bakugo, the rival of the protagonist Midoriya, with Spider-Man, one of the most famous superheroes in the world.

Shadowttar has decided to bring a cosplay to Katsucon 2020 joins Bakugo in hero outfit and Spider-Man with the symbiont costume based on the one that appeared in Spider-Man 3. The unique inspiration of the fan therefore presented a Bakugo all dressed in black, with the classic Spider-man mask, but with different details on it coming from the uniform of the hero of My Hero Academia. In the foreground there are obviously grenade-shaped gloves on the wrists and hands as well as the ornament on the head and the braces on the chest. Do you like this disguise?

Katsuki Bakugo received an additional cosplay recently, deemed identical by some fans. This shows how much the character of My Hero Academia is appreciated despite its character and is always refreshed by external inspirations such as this Spider-Man.