In the last episode of Pokémon, a nostalgic colored Easter Egg appears

If you are a longtime lover of Pokémon, one of those who played all the games released, who continues to play it even today at 30 years of age and who has followed, if not all, at least the first seasons of the anime, you will surely remember a scene from the first season that remained in the hearts everyone for his emotional strength and sweetness.

We are talking about the episode in which Ash first met what would one day become one of Rosso's strongest Pokémon (in the video game), Charizard. At the time, however, he was still a small and defenseless Charmander, abandoned by his coach as if it were old stuff (remember a bit the owners who stop loving their pets during the holidays), until the young and daredevil Ash arrived who had him rescued earning the eternal trust of the monster. Well, but why are we talking about this event?

Well, if you watched the latest episode of Japan aired on Pokémon, then you know very well that Ash has become the protagonist of the capture of a new companion. Let's talk about Gengar, the pokémon of the spectrum type. Maybe you didn't notice, but during this somewhat unusual capture there were richiami very strong at the aforementioned meeting between the coach and Charmander. The first clue is given by the fire type pokémon which is printed on the shirt wearing Ash, as you can see from the images shown in the post at the bottom of the article, the second is the fact that, as shown in the episode, the Gengar that captures is not only very strong, but had been abandoned from his previous manager before meeting Ash. And it is precisely for this connection that the study has most likely decided to insert theEaster Egg of the Charmander on the boy's shirt, just to remember that touching encounter dating back to the first season of the series.

It is not for nothing that this episode, like that of our childhood, was exciting, so much as to deeply affect fans.

Have you seen the episode? You had noticed the connection between the two episodes and the Charmander printed on Ash's shirt. Let us know below in the comments.

