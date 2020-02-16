In the last episode of Pokémon a character mentions some sentences of Silver and Gold

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We read the latest spoilers on episodes 15 and 16 of Pokémon, in the meantime a Twitter user has noticed a nice easter egg present in the last episode of the series that recalls an important dialogue of Silver and Gold.

In fact, during the episode we were able to see the clash between Leon and Lance, a famous character belonging to the Elite Four in his first appearance. The user of the social platform shared some images of the series, in which we can see Lance, defeated by his opponent Leon, say a phrase that was taken directly from the video games for GameBoy once the protagonist managed to beat his team of Pokémon and become the champion.

Fans are now curious to find out if there will be other citations to the Nintendo console games during the episodes, while many wonder if Ash will ever challenge Lance or the new Galar champion.

In the meantime, we have discovered the silohuette of the Pokémon protagonist of the next film entitled simply "CoCo"and which will be officially unveiled on February 27, during the famous Pokémon Day, in which we will discover all the upcoming news of the franchise.

Have you noticed other Easter eggs in the episodes of the new Pokémon series? Let us know with a comment on the news.