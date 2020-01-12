In the last episode of MHA Deku reaches maximum power and the web goes crazy

Share it:

The last episode of My Hero Academia it shocked everyone with the entry into the field of Izuku Midoriya. After using the powers of little Eri to heal herself, Izuku Midoriya showed the incredible strength of the Quirk inherited from All Might, showing the 100% Infinite form of One for All.

In the future, foreseen by Sir Nighteye, which was shown to us in the previous episodes, Midoriya would have intervened in the clash with Overhaul, but would have died against Villain. Once again Deku managed to surprise everyone, including fans, by exceeding his limits.

The intense clash led not only to the revelation that the true heir of All Might is actually the young and clumsy protagonist with the green suit, but also to an important victory against the forces of evil, essential for all Heroes.

In the posts that you can find at the bottom of the news, fans highlight and underline the beauty of the last episode, which has entered the trends all over the world, not only thanks to the animations, as always spectacular, but also for the rise of Deku to a true and powerful Hero, capable of even defeat alone the main antagonist of this narrative arcand leader of Shie Hassaikai, Overhaul, who had recently revealed other potentialities concerning his Quirk.