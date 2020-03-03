In the hometown of Hajime Isayama arrive the statues of The Attack of the Giants

Share it:

Hajime Isayama was born in 1986 in Hita, a Japanese city in Oita prefecture. This region of Kyushu probably did not think he had given birth to one of the most influential mangakas of the last generation. The attack of the Giants in fact, it has become not only a Japanese success but even a planetary one.

The manga of The Attack of the Giants is on the way to conclusion but, despite this, it remains on the crest of the wave with many readers who want to discover the latest plots thought by Isayama every month. This popularity has resulted in a new real-world initiative.

Just in Hita, the birthplace of Hajime Isayama, three will be placed statues dedicated to the trio of protagonists of The Attack of the Giants: Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. Reproduced in 1: 1 scale, the bronze statues of the three characters will be placed under the Oyama dam, a huge building over 90 meters high and 340 in length.

The T&S company is also preparing a smartphone game to commemorate the event, where users will be able to take selfies at the dam while the screen will show giants trying to climb over the huge wall. The statues will be shown to the public on April 5, after a crowdfunding campaign that has obtained 29 million yen (almost 250 thousand euros). With subsequent fundraisers, the city also wants to prepare one statue of Captain Levi to be placed in front of the JR station's Hita station entrance.

The success of The Attack of the Giants will end with season 4, arriving in late 2020.