In the first spoiler images of chapter 43 does Boruto "wake up"?

Unlike the animated adaptation, the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations he never misses an opportunity to forcefully display his twists, accentuating the highlights with an eccentric epic. And it's not a coincidence that the first spoilers of chapter 43 made fans jump from the chair.

The outcome of the combined attack against Boro did not knock the opponent down, who due to the regeneration powers seems to have turned into an even more monstrous creature. The most shocking event of the battle, however, turns its attention to Boruto who seems to have lost control and unleashed your deadly power against your opponent.

From the images attached at the bottom of the news, in fact, something happened to the protagonist who in addition to having awakened the jougan also seems having further evolved the karma on the right arm. With extreme power, Boruto slings against Boro throwing a Rasengan that explodes in a gigantic sphere of energy. On the last available pages, Momoshiki confronts Jigen and the chapter ends with the following sentence:

"Amado was aware of KK's intentions, which is why he didn't stop him."

Apparently, in the next issue, scheduled for release on March 20, will an internal confrontation within the Kara Organization see the showdown between Jigen and KK? And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Boruto's power? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.