In the first season there are several errors, let’s find out what they are

The series with protagonist Alba Baptista it was a moderate success with critics and audiences, so much so that Netflix decided to renew Warrior Nun for a second season. Despite this, in the first part we find some scenes with errors.

Let’s start from the beginning of the show, as you know Ava was orphaned of parents due to a car accident in Spain. Considering her accent, many believe she is American, so it seems unlikely that in the event of her parents’ death, the protagonist would have been left in the care of a Spanish orphanage, instead of being brought back to America to be entrusted to some relative or friend of his parents. In addition, during her stay in the orphanage run by nuns, in Ava’s room there is also a child, Diego, with whom the protagonist will make friends. It seems difficult to think that a Catholic institution decides to have two people of the opposite sex share a room, instead of creating two different wings of the orphanage.

Another element that has not fully convinced the fans is the speed with which Ava has managed to learn how to use her new powers. In fact, the series dedicates only one episode to show us his training, despite the same teacher of Ava advising him that it will take a long time to succeed in master the techniques of struggle.

Despite this, the news of the second season was enthusiastically received by fans, while we await more rumors on the unreleased episodes, we report this interview to the Warrior Nun showrunner.