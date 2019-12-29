In the end, Nintendo Switch Lite was also hacked

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It took a little more time than her older sister, but also also in the end Nintendo Switch Lite has been hacked. A little over three months after launch, Team-Xecuter has developed a proprietary operating system called SX OS 3.0, capable of running on the newly created portable console of the Kyoto house.

As you can imagine, SX OS 3.0 allows you to install homebrew applications on the console and potentially also pirated and illegally obtained games. The team has not yet disclosed information on the operation of the hack, postponing the appointment to early 2020. As happened with its previous work, in any case, it is likely that Team-Xecuter will request a payment to access this information .

It is highly likely that Nintendo is already working on a new version of the firmware of Nintendo Switch Lite, in order to plug the flaw that allowed the modder group to create the hack in question. On top of this news you can view a video showing the SX OS 3.0, but for our part we strongly discourage the use of such solutions. This news is for informational purposes only and was written to show programming progress. Everyeye editorial team condemns piracy in all its forms.