In the den of wolves: everything we know about the sequel to the action with Gerard Butler

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rai 3 is broadcasting in first vision tonight In the den of wolves, 2018 action starring Gerard Butler who, thanks to his moderate success, has already given life to a sequel. So let’s find out together all the details on Den of Thieves 2: Panther (original title of the sequel), starting with the return of Big Nick O’Brien and Donnie Wilson.

Butler and O’Shea Jackson will reprise the role of the characters introduced in the first chapter, and will also be accompanied by Meadow Williams, returning in the role of Holly.

Written and directed again by Christian Gudegast, the sequel will see Big Nick chase Donnie to Europe, where the criminal is involved in a dangerous diamond thieving ring led by the Panther mafia family, which they are organizing. the biggest robbery ever attempted.

As with the first chapter, Gudegast dedicated years of research also for the making of this sequel: the director has in fact spent some time studying some of the greatest thieves in the world and the detectives who have chased them.

“We are currently working on the script and I receive new pages from Christian on a daily basis” Butler said a few months ago. “It’s a fun journey, expanding across North America and Europe, to Marseille’s diamond district. It’s very cool and has a more European feel this time around. All the characters are hilarious,” Big Nick obviously but Donnie and Lobbin ‘Bob will be back too. I’m really excited about it. “

For other insights, we leave you to our review of In the wolves den.