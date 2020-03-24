In the demo of Resident Evil 3 there are mentions to Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last week a demo was coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One Resident Evil 3 with which Capcom showed players what they have been able to achieve by updating this classic horror game. Of course the most curious did not take long to dive into the archives to rummage through its secrets.

A very interesting detail is that in these files there are mentions of Nintendo Switch in at least two parts. There is a message not to turn off the Nintendo console while saving the game and another to go to the Nintendo eShop that should come out when you finish playing to reserve the game.

That these two messages exist in the files but there is no official version of Resident Evil 3 for Nintendo Switch makes us think that the Japanese explored the idea of ​​adapting the game to this system to finally discard it for whatever reason.

It is very possible that the console was not able to move the game since it is the most visually pointer on the market. Although the console can run games like The Witcher 3 and other technical giants, it does not do so without considerably sacrificing performance and without extensive prior adaptation work, an effort that Capcom perhaps did not find profitable.

It is difficult right now to determine if the Nintendo Switch version is completely discarded or if we will be able to see it in the future, that supposed version of the console with better hardware is capable of running current generation games released on other platforms. At the moment Capcom has neither made nor do we believe that it makes any mention of these plans. We also understand that before knowing Resident Evil 3 for Switch we should know something about the remake released last year, although it would not be the first time that a game is adapted to the console, asaplandoring those that came before.

Source.