In the chapter of Death Note there are important cameos

A few months ago the arrival of the self-concluding chapter of Death Note was announced, again with Tsugumi Ohba directing and Takeshi Obata at the drawings. Based on a story already disclosed a few months ago, the oneshot transports us a few years after the conclusion of the original 2003 series.

Available on MangaPlus since yesterday, Death Note has introduced a new character, Minoru, current owner of the Death Note who was once Light Yagami. The young man is initially a middle school boy, but the true center of the story is held in May 2019. During his fight with Near there is no shortage of the return of several characters, but also the entry of some new ones clearly inspired by their real counterparts.

This is how they make their appearance Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the two who play until the end the purchase of the Death Note of Minoru. Also in the fictitious world I am respectively President of the United States of America and President of the People's Republic of China, attracting the world with their mind-boggling offers. In the same oneshot, the current Japanese Prime Minister also appears, Abe Shinzo.

It is not the first time that Obata has used real models for her characters and in the work she is currently carrying out on Jump SQ with Ohba, Platinum End, presidents have already appeared who more or less covertly referred to their counterparts in our world. You have been affected by this new story in the universe of Death Note?