In the arena and without a bikini, Angelique Boyer receives 2020 with a hot PHOTO

The actress Angelique Boyer He shared a sensual photograph on his social networks, where only the bottom of the bikini looks.

The 31-year-old artist decided to receive the new year on the beaches of Tulum, in the state of Quintana Roo, on a vacation where she was accompanied by her boyfriend, the actor Sebastian Rulli.

Just a few months ago, Angelique He talked about a daring photograph made by his current partner where he shows his natural torso, and said that she would not publish photos under those same conditions.

It is very different the way in which a naked man is cataloged than a naked woman, I think he also learned when he saw the comments, which were very positive for him, ”said the former telenovela Rebelde member.

However, maybe he changed his mind, since Boyer He decided to lie on the sand and do a topless on the beach and covered her breasts with both hands.

The sensual image got more than 316 thousand likes by his followers, four hours after its publication, and several comments that praise its beauty, including one of the Argentine histrion.

Total goddess!! You are the perfect woman for me!! Te Amooooo (sic) ”published Rulli.

