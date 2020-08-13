In the absence of promotion, Leones Negros seeks the title and is ready for the start of the MX Expansion League

Share it:

Leones Negros seeks the title and is prepared for the start of the MX Expansion League (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

After a long wait, uncertainty and extra-court problems, there is already a date for the start of the MX Expansion League. Black lions It is one of the teams that will open the inaugural tournament of the new category of Mexican soccer.

For the Costa Rican Malik Rodriguez, flyer of the Guadalajara, this will be a different contest. "It is a bit different because of the dates, because now it will be played during the week, plus we don't know much about the rivals," he explained.

However, he assured that what does not change is the attitude to face the competition, although the goals are different. “The mentality is the same. Before the objective was to ascend, now it is to be champions of this new League”, He assured in a press conference.

In this his partner agreed Andrey Andrade, Brazilian who has been in the institution for two years despite his young age (21 years). In addition, he pointed out that this tournament will be an opportunity to find a place in a club on the highest circuit, since there will be no sports promotion for at least three years in Mexico.

For the Costa Rican Malik Rodríguez it will be a different contest (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

"We have to take the tournament in the same way. You have to fight to be a champion. The main objective was to move up, but now you have to be the protagonist so that First-class teams see you ”, he commented.

Although in this tournament there are new teams in the category, such as Tapatío, Rodríguez pointed out that it is not a disadvantage not to know their rivals. "We've been preparing for whatever. We are all very well physically and mentally. We are ready for the tournament ”, he asserted.

Regarding personal goals, both foreign soccer players are excited to be protagonists in the Liga de Expansión MX tournament. "I am very confident that this tournament will go well and we will achieve many things with the team"Andrey remarked.

Leones Negros has had a short preseason due to the health emergency (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

The South American acknowledged that they had only a few minutes on the field of play. However, he knows that in this category, which seeks to give visibility to young footballers, he can get a place in the coach's starting 11 Jorge Davalos.

“I've been here for two years and I don't have many games played. I have to establish myself in the first team and get the title”Commented the Brazilian soccer player.

Instead, Malik accepted that his arrival at the last tournament was discreet, but clarified that it helped him to get to know the institution. "The last tournament was more to learn. Now that I have the opportunity, you should make the most of it, "he said.

"My personal challenge is to be able to help the group in what I can and show myself," added the Central American, who commented that his adaptation process was "hard" due to the circumstances of the Ascent MX.

Leones Negros will visit the Alebrijes of Oaxaca on the first day of the MX Expansion League (Photo: Courtesy / Leones Negros)

“It has been tough, but I have taken it to prepare. At any moment things can happen that one does not expect. Of all the months that he is here it has not been easy, but here we go”, Concluded the Costa Rican.

The Liga de Expansión MX begins next Tuesday with the opening match between Tapatío and Cimarrones de Sonora. Later, Leones Negros will visit the Alebrijes of Oaxaca, as well as Dorados de Sinaloa will host Celaya. These three games to be held on Tuesday will be broadcast on the network Fox Sports.

