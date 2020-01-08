In / Specter: the number of episodes of the animated series is available

Share it:

The official site of the animated series of Kyo Shirodaira and Chasiba Katase's – In / Specter – announced the release of four home video editions – both Blu Ray and DVD – containing three episodes each for a total of 12 episodes.

In addition, each edition will present a booklet inside, together with an exclusive manga made by Katase, and the first release will have a CD with a completely original story inside. The publication of the home video editions will begin on March 25th, continuing monthly.

The animated series In / Specter will be broadcast on the broadcaster TV Asahi from 11 January – from 1:30 in the morning, and will continue on MBS and BS-NTV from January 14th, always in the same time slot. The series will be available in streaming in Japan on d Anime Store (Docoro Anime Store) and other services for now undefined. The well-known Crunchyroll platform participated in the co-production of the anime.

Kodansha is publishing the manga in English, and made available a brief synopsis:

"When she was still only a girl, Kotoko was kidnapped by the Yokai. These spirits turned her into a powerful intermediary between the spirit and the human world, but this power had a price: an eye and a leg. Now, years later, ago watch out for dangerous Yokai as he develops feelings for a young man named Kuro, who is also special: an accident with a Yokai has given him healing powers. He is surprised when Kotoko asks him to join together to manage the renegade Yokai, while preserving the fine line between reality and supernatural. "

The direction of the anime was entrusted to Keiji Gotoh (Kiddy Grade, Endride, Sengoku Collection) who is directing the anime at the Brains Base animation studio. Noboru Takagi, on the other hand, takes care of the script, with Takatoshi Honda working on character design and in the role of chief animation director.

Recently, the third exciting promo of the anime In / Specter was released.