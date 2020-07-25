In / Specter: review of the psychological thriller on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Initially born as a novel in 2011 with the original name of Kyokou Suiri, to then receive a manga adaptation in 2015, starting from 2020 In / Specter got an animated adaptation by the studio Brain's Base, going to compose the mosaic of the winter simulcasts of Crunchyroll this season is a bit particular for Japanese animation. We are faced with a product from the nature of supernatural and psychological thriller, with some romantic traits that make up a rather singular love story and that has entertained us for 12 episodes between ups and downs. So let's find out if the production impressed us or not in our review.

Yokai among humans

The protagonist of the work is a young girl next to the university named Kotoko Iwanaga that as a child, at the age of 11, she was kidnapped by some yokai, agreeing to help them mediate with the human world and therefore become their divinity at the cost of doing it amputate a leg and an eye, offering itself as an offer that relentlessly binds men to higher entities, capable of hearing the spirits that surround itself and the surrounding environment. This sacrifice directed the girl towards the way of spirit troubleshootingplagued by human actions that are ethically questionable. Whenever a yokai needs help, the majesty will communicate directly with him and will try to solve the problem, configuring himself as an intermediary essay of the two worlds.

A few years later, Kotoko will meet a boy in a hospital named Kuro Sakuragawa, with whom he falls madly in love on sight. Since the interested party was already busy, the young girl waited two years before making her move, learning about the couple's breakup. Initially the boy will reject the avanches of Iwanaga but after realizing the particular nature of the same, the two will begin to know each other and after some vicissitudes the couple will be formed, but not without some apparent initial disinterest of Kuro on the emotional level. We will find out that he is the one who comes viewed with fear by yokai that surround the girl, since in the past he ate a yokai which gave him special power.

However, it was not the only meal of the young man, who obtained from another spirit another power distinct from the first. The two powers given by the ingested yokai guarantee Kuro the possibility of come back to life after death, regenerating all the wounds of the body, and the ability to determine the future. By combining these two realities, the young university student will be able to predict as many futures as possible by dying and finding himself in front of the highly probable future among multiple branches. All for having eaten mermaid meat is kudan meat (seer beast with human head and bovine body).

The two, strengthened by his power and her mediation skills, will begin to solve the first anomalous cases in the city, first dealing with a murder case commissioned by the Great snake that populates a marsh where the wrongdoing took place, in which we will have the opportunity to learn the progress of the subsequent episodes, then move on to the narrative arc that distinguishes this first season, or the investigation into the case Nanase

Steel, a hostile specter of human form and very particular. Strange and more dangerous accidents will begin to occur in the city, which local yokai will report to Iwanaga as serious and by Nanase. The maestade will therefore decide to intervene, and during a first confrontation with the specter the young protagonist will come into contact with Kuro's ex-girlfriend, Saki Yumihara, who works in the police and was returning home along the same road affected by the clash. Saki herself, moved by a strong sense of justice and having finally understood the true existence of the spectrum that has been making the department go around in circles for some time, will decide to attack directly, while leaving any physical contact in vain.

Nanase will retreat only after having suffered a blow from the maestade, and after having suffered some injuries, in need of treatment, the same evening she and the policewoman will have the opportunity to get to know each other at the agent's home, even if with a little of hatred between the two because of the bond with the same boy, and to explain concretely the situation of the accidents caused by Nanase D'acciaio. The same turns out to be nothing but one urban myth of a girl killed by a beam fueled by people's beliefs, which make her alive and unbeatable as the number of people who believe in her increases.

The only possible way to stop this monster made of popular beliefs is to push the population to believe that the events that revolve around the death of Karin Nanase, the idol girl who once died would return to torment the inhabitants of the city with a beam, be false.

A collaboration between Iwanaga, Kuro and Saki will therefore begin to stop the ghost scarred by the idol, where everyone will contribute to what he does best and in the case of the protagonist, invent credible storiessometimes false, to mediate between the human world and that of the ghosts, to restore peace in the order of things.

Spooky aesthetics

The psychological thriller nature of the production emerges immediately after the first episode, where the reasoning adopted by the protagonist and its application last for practically all subsequent episodes up to the twelfth, making repeat some steps and the flow of the events is extremely not very rhythmic. The dialogueon balance, it will be the real weapon to solve the case, where the fighting will be reduced to the bone and not very exciting, but depending on the interesting concept of the power of Kuro the various psychological implications that will impact on the outcome of the clashes are intriguing.

The couple, in terms of problem solving, works very well, but also from a sentimental point of view there will be space for some scenes with more or less evident risqué and grotesque jokes that however break a predominant aura of marked seriousness that wraps the series. There will in fact be ample space to talk about the 5-year long relationship between Saki and Kuro, which ended for her discovery of his supernatural powers.

Iwanaga in all this, represents the jealous and possessive girl, but also smart and resolute when it comes to solving the problems of her mission. On the contrary, Kuro is a very simple boy, free of emotional peaks, but surprisingly calm in any situation. Despite his initial carelessness for the girl, he will begin to feel affection, also thanks to vicissitudes of the two, which led them to approach each other also due to the particular nature of the subjects in question.

The policewoman Saki, on the other hand, will play the part of the unaware and any doubt regarding the issues related to the yokai and Steel Nanase, will serve the viewer to better understand each intrigued passage and reasoning on the resolution of the case, which, however, goes to make up one a process that is not too complex to follow, but only a lot tedious and long-winded. In all this, the explanations relating to the actual story do not exalt as they should, while those relating to the past of the protagonists are much more interesting, in which the events for the construction of the characters are presented effectively as they are presented to us.

The designs and animations are of a good standard, resulting in In / Specter pleasant to look at through a simple graphic rendering that in some way helps the less accustomed to psychological events to go further in the dialogue and mediation enterprises of the protagonist. The characters present one good expressiveness emotions on several occasions, given a well-defined characterization, except Kuro himself, who will tend to demonstrate his feelings with a few words and many facts to protect what matters to him.