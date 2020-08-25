In season 8, a sex scene with Eugene was cut

Share it:

While work on The Walking Dead resumed, suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, fans were able to discover several curiosities about their favorite series, thanks to numerous interviews with the cast. An actress also revealed that she has shot a sex scene which has never been used.

We are talking about Lindsley Register, who starred in the AMC show as Laura, a member of Negan’s Savior. During his participation in the podcast “Talk Dead To Me“, Lindsley recounted a scene that should have aired in the episode of the eighth season entitled”Time for After“when his character and Eugene’s got stuck inside Sanctuary, due to Daryl and Tara’s attack. Here is the Lindsley Register comment: “I got this very cryptic email from my agent asking me, are you having trouble shooting sex scenes? And I replied, why? What do we have to do? What is Laura doing?“.

He then continues: “The producers told me, there’s nothing between you two, there’s no affection in what you do, it’s just sex. So we started filming it, it was fun. I remember he kissed me and told me you taste of fruit and apple juice. I was getting dressed and he had blankets all around him, he was cute“According to the actress, the scene was never used in the episode because it would have distracted the audience too much, inserting a subplot. considered of little importance.

