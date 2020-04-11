Entertainment

in search of the final order to see the saga now that we have Disney +

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Prequels, sequels, spin-offs, both animated and live-action series, Christmas specials, canon productions, and others deemed non-canonical … Since its inception with 'Star Wars' – later renamed 'A New Hope' '- in a distant 1977, the universe' Star Wars' has become a saturated syndium of products of all kinds.

This chaos of productions, in addition to offering the fandom a huge amount of hours of entertainment, in general terms, more than worthy, has opened an interesting debate on what order is the right one to immerse yourself in the universe of George Lucas. Do we follow a release order? Do we organize it according to the chronology of fiction?


Next I propose that you accompany me for a few minutes while we review existing options, from the most obvious to some experiments that border on the insane, and we try to answer the big question, finding the optimal way to enjoy the galactic saga par excellence.

'Star Wars' at Disney +

Currently at Disney + much of the content we have explored is missing. In the catalog of the streaming platform we can find the numbered saga of episodes I to VIII —'The rise of Skywalker 'is not yet available -, the two spin-offs' Han Solo' and 'Rogue One', the series animated 'Star Wars Rebels' and 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', the movie 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', 'The Mandalorian' and different pieces of 'Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles'.

