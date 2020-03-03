Entertainment

In progress a series based on the universe of the first series of Mobile Suit Gundam

The legend of Mobile Suit Gundam continues to fascinate fans from all over the world, intrigued by the original story of the first series created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Hajime Yatate. A new work in progress will be inspired by the first series.

Interviewed by Asahi Shinbun Digital, the character design of the first mythical series of Mobile Suit Gundam (the one with Amuro Rey and Char Aznable, unforgettable protagonists) Yoshikazu Yasuhiko said he was working on a new series based on the 1979 original: "In terms of anime, I want to continue working on a new Gundam story again. I can't go into details but it's linked to the first series, which I can't help but love. Soon you will know about more".

The first series of Gundam aired in 1979 in Japan and, over the years, it has become a real cult, almost revered by millions of fans. In the Land of the Rising Sun, the countless initiatives that pay homage to it are not counted, nor are the myriad series and spin offs that it has generated over the years. An amazing success that few series can boast, and which has given rise to collaborations of all kinds like this one with Hello Kitty. Not to mention the countless models linked to the series, the famous gunpla to be assembled. A few days ago we showed you one inspired by the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn series capable of transforming itself. As soon as we have more detailed information on this new anime series in progress we will update you. Continue to follow us on Everyeye.it

