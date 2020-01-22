In Parasites Eat Spanish Fries

Share it:

The can of Bonilla Vista chips that appears in Parasites, the movie of Bon jong hoo Oscar nominee in the categories of Best Film, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, does not appear by chance.

And it is no accident because it is a product placement (When companies, in a marketing exercise, pay for their products to appear on the screen for a few precious seconds or minutes, depending on the budget; to give you an idea, there is a man with a stopwatch that is dedicated to measuring this in set and then make sure that the commitment does not remain in the assembly).

The brand is popular in South Korea, but I still needed another push to get into the popular culture of the country. Bonilla in sight, a family business of Ferrol Third generation, exports to South Korea, according to official company data, approximately 37,500 kilos of chips a year (sausages in cans of 500 grams), which is not bad. Not bad for a country where every South Korean consumes, on average, 0.7 kilograms of potatoes a year, according to data from Statist. But also keep in mind that, according to this same source, South Korea consumes 38 million kilos of chips a year (in case you were wondering, in Spain we consume … 38 million kilos of potatoes! And here the data are from the Ministry of Agriculture).

But let it be a product placement It does not mean that the brand is not popular in South Korea. And now is when you ask: How popular is this brand in South Korea? Until the point of being an Instagram hashtag in which South Korean users, without any contest, hang photos consuming the product: