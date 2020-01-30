In pajamas and watching Netflix: The best memes of the Christmas home office

The cold and Christmas eve "gave" the "godinez" days of home office; that is, they can work from home in their bed and with their pajamas on.

According to the Federal Labor Law, as amended last June, the home office "It is carried out from the employee's house or in a place freely chosen by him, without supervision or immediate direction of a boss."

With the home office, which brightened the lives of many, Twitter was filled with memes that mostly star in The Simpsons, especially Homer.