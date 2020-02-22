In 'Outlander 5' Jamie and Claire are finally happy according to their protagonists

Share it:

In spite of the one that comes to them in this new season, with the American War of Independence knocking on the door, it seems that Jamie and Claire They are happy in spite of everything. This has been revealed by the actors who give them life in fiction.

In an exclusive interview with Starz they reminded him of Sam Heughan something that we heard in the first episode of this new season: "You've achieved everything you've always wanted," Murtagh told the protagonist. Does Sam believe the same? "He has built a house that he loves and has at his side the woman he loves and his family, his children, his great-grandchildren" the actor replied. However, it is possible that this happiness it won't be really complete, at least in his case: "For him, things in the surface They definitely look pretty good. But we all know what is happening, we all know that the story in "Outlander" is always against what this couple is fighting and this will not be the exception this season. "

How do you feel Claire? Have you got everything you've always wanted? It seems that this season will be better and more complete, according to Caitriona Balfe.

"I think for Claire, it is somehow similar to what Sam has said. She has a home. They have created this farm, this community. Not only does she have Jamie, but she also has Brianna, something she had to give up to return with Jamie. Therefore, he feels that his life is very full " the actress has responded. In addition, in this new season we see her doing what she likes most: to practice medicine "She also performs surgery. She can somehow be a doctor, complying with the professional side of herself, as well as the mother and lover / wife side. It seems that all her profiles are very well attended this season. Obviously, there are many external forces that cause problems and, as the season progresses, things get difficult for them. But I think so, that at the beginning is a very quiet and happy moment. "

Remember, every Monday we will have a new episode of the fifth season of 'Outlander' through Movistar +.