In one episode we find an important invention of comics

In addition to finding out who wears the most uncomfortable costume in The Umbrella Academy 2, the comic book fans from whom the series produced by Netflix they noticed an important quote present in an episode of the second season.

As you know, the series focused on the events of the Hargreeves brothers is an adaptation of the comic by the same name Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, which is used as the basis for the two seasons featured in the Netflix catalog. During the eighth episode entitled "The seven stages"Grace's character decides to search Reginald Hargreeves' study for evidence of his involvement in the Kennedy assassination, finding various papers that seem to confirm his suspicions, as well as documents and plans for some of the genius scientist's most important inventions. these are also present the famous "Televator", object introduced in the pages of the comic and which serves the protagonists for time travel.

The news immediately struck the fans, who began to theorize if this discovery could have repercussions on the events of the third season: in case he managed to build a televator, Reginald Hargreeves and his new team of superheroes would have at their disposal a means to navigate the timeline.

All that remains is to wait for the arrival of the next unpublished episodes, in the meantime we leave you with some rumors about the future of Ben's character in The Umbrella Academy.