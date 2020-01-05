In Netflix's 'Dracula', Van Helsing is a nun

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In these first days of the year, there is no doubt that 'Dracula'he has monopolized the seriéfila conversation. Netflix has released this Friday a new adaptation of the novel of Bram Stoker about the most famous vampire of all time (sorry not sorry, Edward Cullen), in three episodes created by Steven Moffat ('Sherlock') that cover history with a much more horny, bloody and atheist tone than previous versions. Danish actor Claes Bang interprets Count Dracula with a waste of sensuality, terror and, above all, renewed air, not forgetting the tributes to previous interpreters such as Christopher Lee. However, as convincing as it may be, there is another character that in the first episode has stolen the heart of the spectators. A character we all know, but something is presented here … different.

We all remember the vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, the only one with enough skills and knowledge to stand up to Dracula himself in the original novel. In the Netflix series, this character is no longer an almost old man, but a young woman and nun named Agatha Van Helsing. As she says when she meets Dracula for the first time, "I am all your nightmares at the same time: a woman with education and a crucifix." In addition, it is hilarious.

But how did this idea come to the screenwriters table? This was how Moffat said in an interview with Newsweek:

"Then we came up with the idea of ​​an atheist nun, we simply called her 'Atheist nun', a nun who really doesn't believe in anything and makes many jokes, and that character immediately jumped to the top of the script. We thought:" My God , that's great. "And we quickly said:" It's Van Helsing, isn't it? We don't need anyone else, we just need the nun. "Then we think:" The nuns are more or less dressed in a superhero outfit to fight vampires, aren't they? Why didn't Bram (Stoker) think about that? "