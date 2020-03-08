In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising we will see Midoriya put to the test

Share it:

Predictably, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was a critical hit. In particular thanks to the great originality of the script, which put on show one side of the Midoriya character.

Typical of the protagonist of the series created by Kohei Horikoshi is his altruistic behavior, evident from the first episode of the anime and in particular in the film, in which together with his classmates from the Yuei high school had to face the fearsome Nine. The clash turned out to be more difficult than expected. To be able to defeat the villain Midoriya he understands that the only way is to transfer his Quirk, "One For All"to his friend / rival, thus risking to see his powers, received by All Might, to become increasingly weak.

His plan is successful and the two manage to beat Nine. Finally the scene changes as we witness the visit in which All Might discovers the difficult choice made by Midoriya. Fortunately for him, the protagonist of the show has not lost his powers, but he can get back to action soon.

Recall that due to the current situation, the publishing house Dynit has postponed the broadcast of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which will arrive in Italian cinemas starting next May 2020.