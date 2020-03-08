Entertainment

In My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising we will see Midoriya put to the test

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Predictably, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was a critical hit. In particular thanks to the great originality of the script, which put on show one side of the Midoriya character.

Typical of the protagonist of the series created by Kohei Horikoshi is his altruistic behavior, evident from the first episode of the anime and in particular in the film, in which together with his classmates from the Yuei high school had to face the fearsome Nine. The clash turned out to be more difficult than expected. To be able to defeat the villain Midoriya he understands that the only way is to transfer his Quirk, "One For All"to his friend / rival, thus risking to see his powers, received by All Might, to become increasingly weak.

His plan is successful and the two manage to beat Nine. Finally the scene changes as we witness the visit in which All Might discovers the difficult choice made by Midoriya. Fortunately for him, the protagonist of the show has not lost his powers, but he can get back to action soon.

READ:  Sony Will Release New Movie Of The Spider-Man Universe In 2021

Recall that due to the current situation, the publishing house Dynit has postponed the broadcast of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, which will arrive in Italian cinemas starting next May 2020.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.