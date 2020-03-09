In My Hero Academia 263 a character is shocked by treason

Share it:

The new chapter of My Hero Academia, the 263, was published on MangaPlus yesterday on Sunday 8 March. Let's see together what the contents have been prepared by Kohei Horikoshi for this week.

While Mirko is in the laboratory to face the Nomu, but the mangaka decides to bring the readers of My Hero Academia back to the scenes that are happening outside the structure. Shortly before the attack we witnessed in the final pages of chapter 262, the heroes are gathered outside the headquarters of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Mineta is taking it a little seriously while she is there with the other members of her class.

However, there are some missing: Tokoyami and Kaminari have indeed gone to the forefront to besiege the place and, while Tokoyami doesn't show too much concern, the electric boy is quite frightened despite Midnight's numerous reassurances. His intervention seems, in fact, fundamental for the struggle that will take place shortly thereafter.

Cementos is one of the first to attack, devastating the enemy castle but these respond with the first attacks. Indeed, it is time for the struggle between the front and the heroes, who are hitting each other. Kaminari remains behind, still terrified, and turns to the forest behind him wishing to be with his classmates. There senses the presence of Jiro which gives him strength and encourages him to go into battle.

One of the first enemies to come out is a villain with the Amplivolt quirk and is capable of using electricity. His attack appears to be deadly but Kaminari intervenes and controls all the electricity released. The commander was therefore neutralized rather easily by the boy, but the struggle between the heroes of My Hero Academia and the villains is far from over.

In the last two pages of the chapter, however, a rather dark scene arrives: Hawks, completely black and with two swords made of feathers, has trapped Twice in a dark closet. The villain is terrified of what a partner believed and observes him while Hawks has a bloody look. My Hero Academia will return to Weekly Shonen Jump and MangaPlus next week with chapter 264.