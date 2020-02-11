Entertainment

In My Hero Academia 260, Mirko makes it clear why she is a top hero

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

My Hero Academia introduced many professional heroes over the 260 chapters published so far. The most appreciated is undoubtedly All Might, former number one who then gave way to the flamboyant hero Endeavor. One of the most appeared is Eraserhead, being also professor of the leading class.

But the list of heroes is long and My Hero Academia is slowly showing them. The chapter 260 has allowed readers to learn more about the offensive potential of Mirko, the rabbit heroine presented during the narrative arc of the hero ranking.

During the hospital intrusion, the heroine was given the task of checking the side corridors and checking if there are any nomu lurking. And that's exactly what happens because, at the signal of Endeavor, Mirko goes into action by facing different creatures. His strength, however, seems overwhelming, given that he does not have too many problems and, to the sound of kicks, reaches the laboratory of Dr. Kyudai Garuta. Mirko probably has a quirk that powers her feet and legs, making it an excellent offensive weapon.

READ:  Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Terminator event trailer

Now that Dr. Garuta is out in the open, will be able to face Mirko or will he have to surrender to his strength?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.