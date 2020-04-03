Sports

In Liverpool they insist: "It was not correct to play against Atlético"

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The party of the Champions League between Liverpool and the Athletic it is still seen as one of the factors that contributed to spreading the coronavirus pandemic in the English city. This Friday he insisted on that idea Matthew Ashton, responsible for the public city of Liverpool in statements to The Guardian.

"Organizing the party was not the right decision," he assured the English newspaper. In any case, he has not wanted to accuse the political leaders or medical advisers who did not advise or ban the event. "People don't make bad decisions on purpose. Perhaps the gravity of the situation was not being understood at that time, "he adds.

In his opinion, although there will never be certainty about the real influence of the party in the extension of the coronavirus in Liverpool, Ashton does not hesitate to point out that "it could have been one of the cultural or sporting events that influenced" in the case of the city. "It should definitely be included in the list (of possible factors) for learning and for future research so that similar mistakes are not made again," says the specialist.

READ:  The French sports minister backs down and now talks about a closed-door tour



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.