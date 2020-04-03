In Liverpool they insist: "It was not correct to play against Atlético"

The party of the Champions League between Liverpool and the Athletic it is still seen as one of the factors that contributed to spreading the coronavirus pandemic in the English city. This Friday he insisted on that idea Matthew Ashton, responsible for the public city of Liverpool in statements to The Guardian.

"Organizing the party was not the right decision," he assured the English newspaper. In any case, he has not wanted to accuse the political leaders or medical advisers who did not advise or ban the event. "People don't make bad decisions on purpose. Perhaps the gravity of the situation was not being understood at that time, "he adds.

In his opinion, although there will never be certainty about the real influence of the party in the extension of the coronavirus in Liverpool, Ashton does not hesitate to point out that "it could have been one of the cultural or sporting events that influenced" in the case of the city. "It should definitely be included in the list (of possible factors) for learning and for future research so that similar mistakes are not made again," says the specialist.