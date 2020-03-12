In Liverpool they accuse the athletes of the spread of the coronavirus

The alert of the coronavirus has arrived fully in Liverpool and in the city they point out as a key factor the arrival of followers of the Atlético de Madrid for the match that was played on Wednesday in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

One of the voices that has denounced the problem is the teacher John Ashton, former city ​​public health. "I'm pulling my hair out for this. I'm very frustrated. We have a complacent attitude and we have wasted a month", he pointed out in BBC Newsnight and whose dstatements collects Liverpool Echo.

Ashton, a confessed supporter of the English team, assured that he did not go to Anfield's game and drew attention to the transfer of Atlético supporters to the city. "We have Madrid, where they play behind closed doors and you have 3,000 followers in the city, staying in Liverpool and drinking in bars. "

In his opinion, "a proportion of them" will be coronavirus positive. "The government needs to control it and stop treating the public like children," he added. "If this is spreading the way we think it will now, there will not be enough hospital beds and people will have to be cared for at home. We should have managed it a month ago."