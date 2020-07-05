In Japan, the most anticipated anime of the summer season is voted, Re: Zero 2 leads the Top 20

Share it:

A few hours ago, we told you that the new season of Sword Art Online took second place in the ranking of the most anticipated souls of summer 2020. Recently though, NTT Dicotome has published the final and revised data, revealing the entire Top 20. Curious to find out which other series have entered the rankings?

We remind you that the ranking was drawn up based on the result of the online vote of Japanese users. In total, approx 100,000 votes, in the period between 26 June and 3 July 2020. Here are the first in the standings.

Top 20 most anticipated souls spring 2020

Re: Zero 2 – 14,051 votes Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 11.725 Oregairu 3 – 9,957 A Certain Scientific Railgun T- 7.870 Fire Force 2 – 7,396 The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 7,138 Rent-A-Girlfriend – 6.525 Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 5,390 Food Wars 5 – 4,464 Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater – 3,660 Millionaire Detective Balance ： Unlimited "- 2.714 Super HxEros – 2,497 Monster Girl Doctor – 2,231 IS-Ranman! -1771 Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time – 1,560 Japan Sinks 2020 – 1,504 Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 – 1,478 The Titan's Bride – 1,456 Baki: Great Chinese Challenge – 1,417 Cinderella Nine Re: late – 1,314

As you can see, the leader of the ranking is very similar to that shown in the survey dedicated to spring souls, since many series have been postponed due to the health emergency. In addition to the great classics, the Top 10 also features The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Rent-A-Girlfriend and Uzaki-chan, three brand new series based on works that are very popular in Japan.

