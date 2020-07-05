Entertainment

In Japan, the most anticipated anime of the summer season is voted, Re: Zero 2 leads the Top 20

July 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few hours ago, we told you that the new season of Sword Art Online took second place in the ranking of the most anticipated souls of summer 2020. Recently though, NTT Dicotome has published the final and revised data, revealing the entire Top 20. Curious to find out which other series have entered the rankings?

We remind you that the ranking was drawn up based on the result of the online vote of Japanese users. In total, approx 100,000 votes, in the period between 26 June and 3 July 2020. Here are the first in the standings.

Top 20 most anticipated souls spring 2020

  1. Re: Zero 2 – 14,051 votes
  2. Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 11.725
  3. Oregairu 3 – 9,957
  4. A Certain Scientific Railgun T- 7.870
  5. Fire Force 2 – 7,396
  6. The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 7,138
  7. Rent-A-Girlfriend – 6.525
  8. Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 5,390
  9. Food Wars 5 – 4,464
  10. Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater – 3,660
  11. Millionaire Detective Balance ： Unlimited "- 2.714
  12. Super HxEros – 2,497
  13. Monster Girl Doctor – 2,231
  14. IS-Ranman! -1771
  15. Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time – 1,560
  16. Japan Sinks 2020 – 1,504
  17. Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 – 1,478
  18. The Titan's Bride – 1,456
  19. Baki: Great Chinese Challenge – 1,417
  20. Cinderella Nine Re: late – 1,314
As you can see, the leader of the ranking is very similar to that shown in the survey dedicated to spring souls, since many series have been postponed due to the health emergency. In addition to the great classics, the Top 10 also features The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Rent-A-Girlfriend and Uzaki-chan, three brand new series based on works that are very popular in Japan.

And what do you think of it? What is the anime you've been waiting for most? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

