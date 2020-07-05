In Japan, the most anticipated anime of the summer season is voted, Re: Zero 2 leads the Top 20

A few hours ago, we told you that the new season of Sword Art Online took second place in the ranking of the most anticipated souls of summer 2020. Recently though, NTT Dicotome has published the final and revised data, revealing the entire Top 20. Curious to find out which other series have entered the rankings?
We remind you that the ranking was drawn up based on the result of the online vote of Japanese users. In total, approx 100,000 votes, in the period between 26 June and 3 July 2020. Here are the first in the standings.
Top 20 most anticipated souls spring 2020
- Re: Zero 2 – 14,051 votes
- Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 11.725
- Oregairu 3 – 9,957
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T- 7.870
- Fire Force 2 – 7,396
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy – 7,138
- Rent-A-Girlfriend – 6.525
- Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! – 5,390
- Food Wars 5 – 4,464
- Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater – 3,660
- Millionaire Detective Balance ： Unlimited "- 2.714
- Super HxEros – 2,497
- Monster Girl Doctor – 2,231
- IS-Ranman! -1771
- Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time – 1,560
- Japan Sinks 2020 – 1,504
- Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation Season 2 – 1,478
- The Titan's Bride – 1,456
- Baki: Great Chinese Challenge – 1,417
- Cinderella Nine Re: late – 1,314
As you can see, the leader of the ranking is very similar to that shown in the survey dedicated to spring souls, since many series have been postponed due to the health emergency. In addition to the great classics, the Top 10 also features The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Rent-A-Girlfriend and Uzaki-chan, three brand new series based on works that are very popular in Japan.
