In Japan, the most anticipated anime of the spring season is voted, SAO leads the Top 20

Spring has finally begun, and the staff of NTT Docomo did not miss the opportunity to share yet another anime-themed survey written from 20 to 27 March on Japanese soil. So what is it the most anticipated anime of this new season? Let's find out the Top 20 compiled by Japanese fans.

We remind you that the ranking is drawn up based on the result of the online user rating. In total they have been carried out 60,515 votes.

Top 20 most anticipated souls spring 2020

Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld (Part 2) – 5.842 Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 – 5.412 Oregairu 3 – 4,788 Ascendance of a Bookworm 2 – 3,347 My Next Life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – 3.276 Food Wars 5 -2,606 The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? – 2.291 Fruits Basket 2 – 2.215 Sakura Wars – 1,886 Kakushigoto – 1,832 Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 – 1,830 Kingdom 3 – 1,635 Princess Connect! Re: Dive – 1,464 Dropkick on My Devil! – 1,276 Digimon Adventure – 1.186 Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! – 1.076 Fugou Keiji Balance: UNLIMITED – 1,019 Shironeko Project ZERO CHRONICLE – 1,017 Major 2nd (season 22) – 1.007 Woodpecker Detective's Office – 996

Kirito, Asuna and Alice therefore take the top of the rankings. Sword Art Online: Alicization it marked a real renaissance for the series, staging a more mature plot and an enviable attention to detail, both on the animation and on the sound front.

Two of the most popular rom-coms of the last decade follow suit. Kaguya-sama: Love is War he returns for a second season and prepares to adapt two extremely important narrative arcs for the development of some secondary characters. The third season of Oregairu instead it will mark the end of the adventures of Hachiman, adapting the last portion of the story recently concluded in the series of light novels.

In addition to the return of entertainment giants like Food Wars, Fruits Basket is Ascendance of a Bookworm, there are also two brand new Crunchyroll souls in the Top 10: My Next Life As a Villainess and The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me ?. Both works will be visible in the clear in Italy.

And what do you think of it? What is your most awaited anime of this new season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!