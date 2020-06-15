In Japan, the easiest to recognize characters are voted, the complete Top 20

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are some impossible anime characters not to be recognized. In Italy, almost any person is able to distinguish Goku, Pikachu, Doraemon or Lupine, but how do things change if we take into consideration the Japanese public? NRC decided to ask the audience directly, thus managing to draw up an interesting Top 20.

The survey was compiled by people of all ages, who were shown multiple characters from famous and otherwise famous souls. Below you can read the ranking of souls recognized several times.

Sazae-san – recognized by 96% of respondents Doraemon – 96% Chibi Maruko-chan – 94% Anpanman – 94% GeGeGe no Kitaro – 93% Crayon Shin-chan- 93% Lupine III – 92% Astro Boy- 90% My neighbor Totoro – 89% Detective Conan – 89% Heidi – 89% Kiki – Home delivery – 85% Dragon Ball – 84% Ultraman – 82% Kamen Rider – 82% Dr. Slump – 81% Mobile Suit Gundam – 74% ONE PIECE – 71% Yo-kai Watch – 69% Attack on Titan – 61%

As you can see, the crown was placed on the head of Sazae-san, the famous anime taken from the work of Machiko Hasegawa. The anime has been running since 1969 and now has more than 7700 episodes broadcast, making it the longest-running anime in history. Immediately after Doraemon square, the space cat created by Hiroshi Fujimoto and Motoo Abiko.

Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE earn a spot on the list, together with The Attack of the Giants, thanks to the latest news regarding the anime adaptation and the end of the manga. Space also for several Studio Ghibli films.

And what do you think of it? Amazed? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to take a look at other similar rankings instead, we recommend you read the recent Top 30 of the souls preferred by the Japanese public.