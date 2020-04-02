In Japan, the Dragon Ball Super manga will receive a color edition

Share it:

On its official website, Shueisha has announced the arrival of a color edition for the Dragon Ball Super manga. This version of Toyotaro's work, known as "Dragon Ball Super – Color Edition", will follow the original volumes in a slavish way, including the same chapters as the previous prints.

The Color Edition will see the publication of the first three tankobons only in digital format, including the Beerus saga, the Tournament between the 6th and 7th universe and the narrative arc of Black Goku, the next April 3, 2020.

It is possible to pre-order the volumes on Amazon Japan at the price of 570 yen, or about 4.90 per book. Shueisha had already presented this new release through volume 12 of the manga, which includes preview pages of the Color Edition, confirming the release of the remaining tankobons over the next few months.

It is not clear at the moment whether the color edition will feature new content, for example new illustrations or more tables than canonical volumes. Shueisha did not comment on a hypothetical paper transposition of the Color Edition, which will probably remain an exclusive of the digital market.

Now we ask you: would you be willing to spend more on the color edition or do you prefer the current black and white edition? Let us know below.

