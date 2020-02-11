In Japan, the Demon Slayer manga is snapped up and shops rely on … lotteries?

Share it:

We are carefully following the media chaos of Demon Slayer, a work that has totally thrown entire comics in Japan into crisis. The growing number of printed copies of the manga, in fact, is unable to keep up with the demand, with numerous shops forced to find alternatives to satisfy all customers.

The author's pearl of comics Koyoharu Gotouge it is now in all respects a mass phenomenon, a project that has revitalized a shrinking industry. Despite the numerous reprints planned by Shuieshain fact, volumes still do not satisfy the extremely high demand, favoring the unpleasant phenomenon of shoplifting.

To counter thieves, shopkeepers have taken some precautions, such as selling a single comic per person by specifically requesting it from the cash register. The critical situation, of course, has also started to affect the new issues of Weekly Shonen Jump, especially the outputs of the chapters of Demon Slayer with the color images. To overcome this problem, the well – known chain of animated he devised a bizarre sales method, forcing customers to participate in a lottery to buy the number.

Obviously, there was no lack of controversy and perplexity in this choice, but the situation once again underlines the absurd interest of the fans in bringing home any outputs related to Demon Slayer, even at the cost of participating in bizarre lotteries. And you, instead, what do you think of these sales methods? Let us know with a comment below.