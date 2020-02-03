Entertainment

In Japan, the best anime of the winter season is voted, Haikyuu out of the Top 5

February 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The staff of NTT Docomo he recently conducted an interesting investigation on Japanese soil, asking a sample of 80,000 spectators what their favorite anime of the winter season was. The results of the research, drawn up in response to the Kadokawa survey published 6 weeks ago, proved to be decidedly surprising.

The ranking was compiled thanks to the online vote of users, in the week of January 24th. In total there were 79,943 voters (eight times those of the first poll). Below you can take a look at the Top 20 of the most voted titles.

Top 20 best anime winter 2020

  1. BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense – 7.165
  2. In / Specter – 5.125
  3. A Certain Scientific Railgun T – 4,666
  4. Isekai Quartet 2 – 4,611
  5. Room Camp – 4.023
  6. Darwin's Game – 3,657
  7. Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut – 3,596
  8. Hakyu ​​!! TO THE TOP – 3,432
  9. Interspecies Reviewers – 3,423
  10. Record Magic: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – 3,254
  11. "Infinite Dendrogram – 3.114
  12. Asteroid in Love – 3,048
  13. Somali and the Forest Spirit – 2,868
  14. Smile Down the Runway – 2,748
  15. Plunderer – 2,594
  16. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun – 2,518
  17. The Case Files of Jeweler Richard – 2,401
  18. Sorcerous Stabber Orphen – 1,951
  19. ID: INVADED – 1,835
  20. Seton Academy: Join the Pack! – 1.686
READ:  Lady Gaga opens in channel about her health problems

BOFURI therefore takes the first place with over seven thousand votes and beats the intense competition of In / Specter and Haikyuu 4. In Top 10 there is also space Interspecies Reviewers, the anime ecchi so criticized by a slice of western audience. Space also for ID: INVADED and Darwin's Game, two products available with Italian subtitles on VVVVID.

And what do you think of it? Are you following any of these souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.