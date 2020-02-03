In Japan, the best anime of the winter season is voted, Haikyuu out of the Top 5

Share it:

The staff of NTT Docomo he recently conducted an interesting investigation on Japanese soil, asking a sample of 80,000 spectators what their favorite anime of the winter season was. The results of the research, drawn up in response to the Kadokawa survey published 6 weeks ago, proved to be decidedly surprising.

The ranking was compiled thanks to the online vote of users, in the week of January 24th. In total there were 79,943 voters (eight times those of the first poll). Below you can take a look at the Top 20 of the most voted titles.

Top 20 best anime winter 2020

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense – 7.165 In / Specter – 5.125 A Certain Scientific Railgun T – 4,666 Isekai Quartet 2 – 4,611 Room Camp – 4.023 Darwin's Game – 3,657 Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut – 3,596 Hakyu ​​!! TO THE TOP – 3,432 Interspecies Reviewers – 3,423 Record Magic: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – 3,254 "Infinite Dendrogram – 3.114 Asteroid in Love – 3,048 Somali and the Forest Spirit – 2,868 Smile Down the Runway – 2,748 Plunderer – 2,594 Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun – 2,518 The Case Files of Jeweler Richard – 2,401 Sorcerous Stabber Orphen – 1,951 ID: INVADED – 1,835 Seton Academy: Join the Pack! – 1.686

BOFURI therefore takes the first place with over seven thousand votes and beats the intense competition of In / Specter and Haikyuu 4. In Top 10 there is also space Interspecies Reviewers, the anime ecchi so criticized by a slice of western audience. Space also for ID: INVADED and Darwin's Game, two products available with Italian subtitles on VVVVID.

And what do you think of it? Are you following any of these souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!