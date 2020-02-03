In Japan, the best anime of the winter season is voted, Haikyuu out of the Top 5

The staff of NTT Docomo he recently conducted an interesting investigation on Japanese soil, asking a sample of 80,000 spectators what their favorite anime of the winter season was. The results of the research, drawn up in response to the Kadokawa survey published 6 weeks ago, proved to be decidedly surprising.
The ranking was compiled thanks to the online vote of users, in the week of January 24th. In total there were 79,943 voters (eight times those of the first poll). Below you can take a look at the Top 20 of the most voted titles.
Top 20 best anime winter 2020
- BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense – 7.165
- In / Specter – 5.125
- A Certain Scientific Railgun T – 4,666
- Isekai Quartet 2 – 4,611
- Room Camp – 4.023
- Darwin's Game – 3,657
- Re: ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut – 3,596
- Hakyu !! TO THE TOP – 3,432
- Interspecies Reviewers – 3,423
- Record Magic: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – 3,254
- "Infinite Dendrogram – 3.114
- Asteroid in Love – 3,048
- Somali and the Forest Spirit – 2,868
- Smile Down the Runway – 2,748
- Plunderer – 2,594
- Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun – 2,518
- The Case Files of Jeweler Richard – 2,401
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen – 1,951
- ID: INVADED – 1,835
- Seton Academy: Join the Pack! – 1.686
BOFURI therefore takes the first place with over seven thousand votes and beats the intense competition of In / Specter and Haikyuu 4. In Top 10 there is also space Interspecies Reviewers, the anime ecchi so criticized by a slice of western audience. Space also for ID: INVADED and Darwin's Game, two products available with Italian subtitles on VVVVID.
And what do you think of it? Are you following any of these souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!
