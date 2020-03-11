In Japan, the Animal Crossing film will be re-proposed to celebrate the release of the game

Share it:

How many of you knew about the existence of an animated film by Animal Crossing? We bet few, also because the film never came to the West. Entitled "Dobutsu No Mori", the film will be repeated on the occasion of the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Released in Japan in 2006, the film never left the Land of the Rising Sun to land in the West, in fact. The next March 20 it will be broadcast on Kids Station, the Japanese broadcaster. The film is about an 11-year-old girl who moves to a new town, as often happens in the Nintendo series. Here he will meet numerous characters who have made the fortune of the brand like Tom Nook, Mayor Tortimer and others. In addition, the protagonist will have to learn how to manage her resources and carry out activities very close to those that our avatars carry out in the video game series, such as managing their home, cultivating the garden, obtaining firewood and more.

The Animal Crossing series has become very famous in recent years, so it is likely that it will also come to us in the future thanks to streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon. After all, it is Netflix that will make the Pokémon movie available in its catalog: Mewtwo strikes again – The evolution of Nintendo. If you are interested in the game of the house of Mario and Link coming soon, you can read the special by Francesco Fossetti on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game that seems to be really promising.