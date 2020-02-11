Entertainment

In Japan, sales of Dr. Stone's manga are increasing

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
The series of Dr. Stone despite not being one of the huge hits of Weekly Shonen Jump like One Piece, My Hero Academia or Demon Slayer, he still enjoyed an anime series that was renewed for a second season. Now the paper work would be seeing its sales increase.

The news of a significant increase in sales of the manga is precisely one of the authors of Dr. Stone, that is Riichiro Inagaki, the writer of the series. On his Twitter profile, the author announced that the sales of the manga would increase enough to reprint some volumes of the series to meet the requests of the buyers. Most likely the push of the anime (the first season of Dr. Stone was a flop in Japan in the home video market, having placed only a few hundred copies) was felt late and it will also have benefited the reconfirmation for a second season of the adventures of Senku, the young budding scientist star of the work.

Written by Riichiro Inagaki (famous for the manga on American football Eyeshield 21) and designed by Boichi (author of Sun Ken Rock) Dr. Stone's manga was first published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017 and is still ongoing with 14 tankobons under its belt. The manga, in Italy, is published by Star Comics.

