Entertainment

In Japan My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will also be available in 4D

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Over the past few months we have spoken to you several times about My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the latest animated film dedicated to the epic of My Hero Academia, lucky manga materialized thanks to the work of Kohei Horikoshi which subsequently also saw the arrival of an appreciated anime series.

After many rumors and rumors, My Hero Academia Heroes Rising has finally arrived in Japanese theaters obtaining excellent results in terms of criticism and audience, with undoubtedly positive box office gains. Apparently, in fact, the work does is ranked 3rd in its opening weekend, earning as much as 1.2 billion yen (or about 10.96 million dollars), with a sale of about 1 million tickets.

Well, given the excellent success, the production was officially announced through the official website of the film it will also be shown in 4DX and MX4D in 81 theaters in Japan starting from January 24th. In addition, it has been made known that those who will go to watch the film in one of these specific cinemas will receive a free themed postcard among the 25,000 available.

READ:  Everything we know about season 5 of ‘Riverdale’

In case you are interested, we remind all our readers that various trailers dedicated to My Hero Academia Heroes Rising are available on Everyeye.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.