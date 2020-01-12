In Japan My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will also be available in 4D

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few months we have spoken to you several times about My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the latest animated film dedicated to the epic of My Hero Academia, lucky manga materialized thanks to the work of Kohei Horikoshi which subsequently also saw the arrival of an appreciated anime series.

After many rumors and rumors, My Hero Academia Heroes Rising has finally arrived in Japanese theaters obtaining excellent results in terms of criticism and audience, with undoubtedly positive box office gains. Apparently, in fact, the work does is ranked 3rd in its opening weekend, earning as much as 1.2 billion yen (or about 10.96 million dollars), with a sale of about 1 million tickets.

Well, given the excellent success, the production was officially announced through the official website of the film it will also be shown in 4DX and MX4D in 81 theaters in Japan starting from January 24th. In addition, it has been made known that those who will go to watch the film in one of these specific cinemas will receive a free themed postcard among the 25,000 available.

In case you are interested, we remind all our readers that various trailers dedicated to My Hero Academia Heroes Rising are available on Everyeye.