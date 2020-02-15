In issue 6 of the X-Men we witness a plot twist that threatens Krakoa's safety

Share it:

During the serialization of House of X, the developments that saw the protagonists X-Men they gave them a semblance of invincibility. The island of Krakoa is home to the bloodline and protects it from external intrusions, and above all, the resurrection process available to mutants represents an ace in the hole of paramount importance.

Within the sixth issue of the new X-Men run, however, this unshakable ecosystem begins to highlight some flaws, which we learn through unpublished background.

Let's go back, in fact, to the previous conflict with the Orchis organization, a formed rebellion group engaged in the fight against the mutant lineage. During House of X, a team consisting of Cyclops, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Jean Gray and Mistique he sacrificed himself to deactivate the most powerful sentry – the Mother Mold – sending it towards the sun in order to avoid the creation of a dystopia headed by the artificial domain.

The group was subsequently resurrected thanks to the official protocol implemented on the island of Krakoa, and therefore it seemed that the threat posed by Orchis was behind, but it was not.

Issue 6 of the X-Men shows the organization's widespread effort, which distributed its bases throughout the galaxy: near the orbit of Mercury, on Venus, it also built a city full of Sentinels and sheltered "The Forge", the first outpost in which Mother Mold was shaping.

And to make matters worse, we are told that the X-Men mission was not their only plan to hit Orchis. We are shown a series of House of X flashbacks, in which we witness the recruitment of Mystique by Magneto and Professor X to plan an unexpected move: planting a special vegetation present on Krakoa capable of opening a portal between the island and the Orchis Forge.

Afterwards, Mistique had been sent as a spy to Orchis to track progress organization, and it is here that he makes a horrible discovery: Dr. Gregor has changed the future thanks to the development of a Nimrod prototype, several years before the creation of the horrible sentry.

Once the mission is completed, Mystique goes to Xavier and Magneto for his reward, or the resurrection of Irene Adler (Destiny). Irene herself, years ago had seen a revelatory prophecy of the advent of Krakoa, and above all of the betrayal of Xavier and Magneto against Mystique.

Destiny leaves her a precise message:

"It takes blind people for some reason. But you and I, my dear, were born to see … and when those days come, remember these words: bring me back. In case you didn't get a chance, if they didn't. .. then burn that place from the ground up ".

A decidedly unexpected revelation which threatens the safety of the whole island. What do you think of this plot twist?

