In issue 32 of the Avengers, Namor looks for a powerful ally to defeat the heroes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Namor the Sub-mariner was one of the very first anti-heroes from Marvel Comics to make an appearance. In the Avengers series written by Jason Aaron, the King of the Seas tries to forge an alliance with a powerful ally.

In issue 32 of the Avengers, we see Namor calling for help from the Forza Fenice one of the most powerful cosmic entities in the universe and which in the past has given enormous problems to the heroes of Marvel. Just think of when the entity took over Jean Gray of the X-Men or when it was the centerpiece of the clash between the mutants and the Avengers. Just on that occasion, Namor gained those powers and flooded the African nation of Wakanda, the birthplace of Black Panther. If Namor were to take over those powers again, the Avengers would face a truly dangerous threat. We will see how the writer Jason Aaron will move the threads of the story and how it will develop. The fact is that being Namor a mutant, could this possibly be the spark that will lead to a new conflict between the X-Men and the Avengers?

Moreover, it was precisely the current author of the head of the most powerful heroes on Earth to ventilate this possibility. In the meantime, the moment of the new crossover of Marvel Comics is approaching, that is Empyre that will see the Fantastic 4 (who have repeatedly faced Namor) to team up with the Avengers to stop the Skrull and Kree aliens who want to invade Earth. The first issue will be available next month and we will not fail to provide you with news.