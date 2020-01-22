In full "Papantla Challenge", Laura G almost teaches more (VIDEO)

It is just starting 2020, and the host Laura G already caused controversy in social networks, after participating in a challenge together with her colleagues Come the Joy, almost teaches more.

According to the video of the morning program of Tv Azteca, the regional conductor, along with Tábata Jalil, Roger González and Sergio Sepúlveda, made the famous viral challenge "Papantla Challenge", when the embarrassing moment occurred.

Once Sergio Sepúlveda and Roger González were settled, they made "fly" to Tábata and Laura, who was wearing a black short, so he was about to show the color of his intimate garment.

Fortunately, the drivers stopped the game before Laura G taught everything, however, she was uncomfortable.

The "Papantla Challenge" is a viral challenge that consists of two people pushing the other two participants with their arms to "fly" in circles, like the famous Papantla flying.