In episode 12 of My Hero Academia, will Deku push himself to the limit again?

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Episode 13 of the fourth season of My Hero Academia will officially conclude the narrative arc of Overhaul, with the staging of the final clash between the deputy chief of the Yakuza and Deku. The title of the episode suggests a new power-up for the hero, as well as the preview images published by the anime staff.

Overhaul has a very powerful Quirk, and none of the heroes who have so far tried to defeat him have managed to get the better of it. Only Mirio was able to worry him, but his offensive did not last long, having been hit by one of Overhaul's lethal bullets that deactivated his Quirk.

Aizawa is out of the game, while Nighteye left us in the last episode, pierced in the chest by the ruthless antagonist. So remains Deku, which at present can push its One For All up to 20%, the maximum limit bearable by his body.

The hero has already used this form against Overhaul, and has failed to inflict any considerable damage on him, especially after the antagonist has merged with his subordinate. About this, episode 13 is titled "Infinite 100%", suggesting a massive increase for our protagonist, who should reach the highest level of One For All.

The last time Deku used 100%, was on the occasion of the clash with Muscular, ensuring an victory in extremis that had cost him serious damage to the joints. But from the images you can see below, it is clear that Midoriya will try again to push himself to the limit; it will be interesting to discover, at this point, how he will endure all this power without succumbing from the physical point of view.

What do you think? Leave us a comment below!

If you missed it, the review of the last episode of My Hero Academia is available in the articles section. In recent days, a fan of the series has ventured into a disturbing Nomu cosplay.

