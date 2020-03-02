         "In 'Elite' there must be death and blood." This is how the actors of the Netflix series reacted to discover the mystery of season 3

Share it:

Netflix He released a huge spoiler bomb yesterday with the trailer for the third season of 'Elite': the death of Polo. Many will still be digesting the news, but in Espinof a few days ago we were able to chat with all the protagonists of the series about what their reaction was when they heard about it.

Specifically, they are Ester Expósito, Itzan Escamilla, Sergio Momo, El Hammani Mine, Omar Ayuso, Leïti Sène, Danna Paola, Jorge López. Georgina Amorós, Claudia Salas, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper and own Álvaro Rico those who shared their impressions with Espinof.

There were reactions of all kinds, from those who considered that the time had come for Polo or that being in a series like 'Elite' one should already see something like this coming. However, the most common conclusion was that such a drastic decision as the one in question came to close a circle for the series.

For his part, Rico had a meeting during the filming of the second season in which Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona revealed the future of his character. Yes, they didn't keep it a secret for the team as it was done in the first round of episodes regarding Marina's death.

To discover the Polo killer we will have to wait until March 13, date on which Netflix will premiere the third season of 'Elite'.