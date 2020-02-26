In Dragon Ball Super 57 an exceptional audience arrives for the Z Warriors clashes

Share it:

Being Dragon Ball Super a combat manga, as was the original work, inevitably warriors are at the center of the action. Goku and Vegeta in the first place, but now also Tenshinhan, Yamcha, Piccolo and Gohan as well as many others among friends and enemies. But the cast also features a portion of characters that it supports in other ways.

In chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super we have witnessed many clashes of the Z Warriors, many of whom were already born in the appointment of the previous month. This time, however, we are also given a small view on the rest of the cast, those characters unfortunately unable to fight but who are always there to support the Z warriors.

While in the early stages also Moro and Saganbo observe the situation from the spacecraft, on the Shrine of God there is an audience that we know well. Dende, Chichi, Pilaf and others are observing the various monitors set up by Bulma so that they can follow the battles even though they are not around.

Chichi is the first to approach the screens, eager to see Gohan, but finds herself having to watch Kulilin's victory. Among other things, this also shows the change of the woman, who in the past did not want to have her son fight at all, yet on every occasion she finds herself cheering for him.

Do not miss the comment of the group even during the various phases of the other fights, such as the moment of the missed insults of Tenshinhan or the secret technique of Muten. What will they say now Goku is back?